WATCH | PM Modi Addresses Armed Forces Personnel At Adampur Air Base

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 13, 2025 at 3:30 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the Adampur Air Force Station in Punjab to meet Indian Air Force and Indian Army personnel, who played a key role in Operation Sindoor, which was launched by the Indian Armed Forces.  At least nine terror hubs were destroyed in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian Armed Forces, through Operation Sindoor, which was launched following the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. During his visit, PM Modi interacted with air warriors and soldiers, commending their courage, determination, and professionalism. Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation."He was also briefed by senior Indian Air Force officials at the base. Adampur was one of the key bases active during Operation Sindoor.
Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

