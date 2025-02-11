Watch: PM Modi Addresses AI Action Summit In Paris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the AI Action Summit In Paris. PM Modi on Monday embarked on a two-nation tour including France and then the US. Modi is co-chairing the AI Action Summit with Macron in Paris. Later in the day, he will hold discussions in both restricted and delegation formats and address the India-France CEO's Forum. The two leaders are also scheduled to visit the Mazargues War Cemetery maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission in Marseille on Wednesday, and pay tributes to the sacrifices made by the Indian soldiers in World War I.Last year, India and France celebrated the 25th anniversary of their strategic partnership, covering an entire gamut of issues, from defence and security, civil nuclear matters, space to trade, economy and commerce.

