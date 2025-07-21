PM Modi Lauds Army's Operation Sindoor In Address Ahead Of Monsoon Session

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 21, 2025 at 11:37 AM IST

Updated : July 21, 2025 at 11:43 AM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Addressing the media ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all Members of Parliamant to uphold unity and focus on national interest during the proceedings. He highlighted the achievements of India's armed forces, economic progress, and rising global stature, calling it a 'celebration of victory'.

"The whole world has seen the strength of India's military power. The target set by the Indian Army in Operation Sindoor was achieved 100%. Under Operation Sindoor, the houses of the masters of terrorists were razed to the ground within 22 minutes. The world has been very attracted to this new form of Made in India military power. These days, whenever I meet people of the world, the world's attraction towards the Made in India weapons being made by India is increasing," the PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi also mentioned the achievements of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who made history by piloting the Axiom 4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). He said, "When I say that the season is a season of national pride and victory celebration, then hoisting the Indian tricolour at the International Space Station (ISS) for the first time is a matter of pride for every countryman. This successful journey is instilling a new enthusiasm towards science, technology and innovation in the country. It will be a success when the entire Parliament and the countrymen will join in with one voice the pride that they are experiencing."

Prime Minister Modi was accompanied by Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Arjum Ram Meghwal, Jitendra Singh and L Murugan. The monsoon session will continue till August 21, with a break from August 12 to August 18. There will be a total of 21 sittings across 32 days. (with ANI inputs)

Last Updated : July 21, 2025 at 11:43 AM IST

