PM Modi Pays Tribute At Memorials In Poland

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 22, 2024, 3:27 PM IST

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 3:48 PM IST

Warsaw(Poland): Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited memorials in Poland during his official visit and paid tributes. The Prime Minister visited Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial in Warsaw. He laid a wreath. The memorial is dedicated to Jam Saheb Digvijaysinghji Ranjitsinhji, a former Maharaja of Nawanagar. He also laid a wreath at the Monument to the Battle of Monte Cassino here.The Prime Minister is on a two-day official visit to Poland and after that, he is scheduled to visit Ukraine. The Prime Minister addressed the Indian community at an event in Warsaw and highlighted the achievements of his government. The Prime Minister also spoke about India's growth in the last decade.
