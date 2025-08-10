LIVE: PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of Rs 15,610 Cr Bengaluru Metro Phase-3 Project

Essay Contest 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is laying the foundation stone of the Bengaluru Metro Phase-3 project worth over Rs 15,610 crore today. The total route length of the project will be more than 44 km with 31 elevated stations. This infrastructure project will address the growing transportation needs of the city, catering to residential, industrial, commercial and educational areas.The PM is on a one-day visit to Karnataka to launch these key infrastructure and transport projects in Bengaluru. Earlier today at KSR Railway Station, he flagged off the Bengaluru-Belagavi Vande Bharat Express and virtually inaugurated two other services, Amritsar- Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Ajni (Nagpur)- Pune. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, among others, were present.The Bengaluru-Belagavi train, Karnataka's 11th Vande Bharat service, covers 611 Km in 8.5 hours, making it the fastest on the route and saving approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes from KSR Bengaluru to Belagavi and 1 hour 40 minutes from Belagavi – KSR Bengaluru compared to existing services, Railway officials said.The Prime Minister also inaugurated the much-awaited "Yellow Line" of Bangalore Metro Rail, which is expected to ease traffic congestion in several heavily congested corridors connecting the city's IT hub. The Prime Minister also took a metro ride from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Electronic City metro station and he interacted with students during the journey.The over 19-km route from RV Road to Bommasandra of the Bangalore Metro Phase-2 project worth around Rs 7,160 crore has 16 stations, officials said. With the opening of the yellow line, the operational metro rail network in Bengaluru will increase to over 96 km serving a large population in the region.Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister of State, Shobha Karandlaje, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, among others were present. 

