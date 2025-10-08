PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport And Metro Line

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating phase one of the Navi Mumbai International Airport and the final phase of Mumbai Metro Line-3 during his two-day Maharashtra visit beginning Wednesday. Modi will also launch Mumbai One, India’s first integrated common mobility app for 11 public transport operators. The new greenfield airport, spread over 1,160 hectares, is being developed for Rs 19,650 crore. The domestic flight operations are expected to commence in the first week of December 2025, followed by international operations in another two months. Modi will also inaugurate Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3, stretching from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade, constructed at a cost of Rs 12,200 crore. He will dedicate the entire Rs 37,270 crore Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) to the nation, marking a major milestone in the city’s urban transport transformation, it said. Modi will also launch the Mumbai One app, which offers commuters a range of benefits, including integrated mobile ticketing across multiple public transport operators.