PM Modi Inaugurates Hybrid Electrode Production In Gujarat Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the localised production of hybrid battery electrodes at the TDS Lithium-Ion Battery plant in Hansalpur in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, marking a major step in India's green energy. The plant is a joint venture of Toshiba, Denso, and Suzuki, and with this development, over 80 per cent of battery value will now be manufactured domestically. "On 26th August, at around 10:30 a.m., the Prime Minister will inaugurate localised production of hybrid battery electrodes and flag off Battery electric vehicle exports to 100 countries at Hansalpur, Ahmedabad. He will also address the gathering on the occasion," the PMO said in a statement.Alongside this, PM Modi also flagged off exports of Maruti Suzuki's first global battery electric vehicle (BEV), the e-VITARA, which will be shipped to over 100 countries, including Japan and several European nations. Commercial production of the vehicle officially began at the Hansalpur plant on Tuesday.The initiatives underline India's emergence as a global hub for electric vehicle manufacturing and align with the government's vision of Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.The Prime Minister also dedicated railway projects worth about Rs 1400 crore, including the Rs 530 crore doubling of the 65-Km Mahesana-Palanpur railway line, further boosting connectivity and infrastructure in Gujarat.

