PM Modi Inaugurates Hybrid Electrode Production In Gujarat Today

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 26, 2025 at 11:27 AM IST

Updated : August 26, 2025 at 1:49 PM IST

1 Min Read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the localised production of hybrid battery electrodes at the TDS Lithium-Ion Battery plant in Hansalpur in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, marking a major step in India's green energy. The plant is a joint venture of Toshiba, Denso, and Suzuki, and with this development, over 80 per cent of battery value will now be manufactured domestically. "On 26th August, at around 10:30 a.m., the Prime Minister will inaugurate localised production of hybrid battery electrodes and flag off Battery electric vehicle exports to 100 countries at Hansalpur, Ahmedabad. He will also address the gathering on the occasion," the PMO said in a statement.Alongside this, PM Modi also flagged off exports of Maruti Suzuki's first global battery electric vehicle (BEV), the e-VITARA, which will be shipped to over 100 countries, including Japan and several European nations. Commercial production of the vehicle officially began at the Hansalpur plant on Tuesday.The initiatives underline India's emergence as a global hub for electric vehicle manufacturing and align with the government's vision of Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.The Prime Minister also dedicated railway projects worth about Rs 1400 crore, including the Rs 530 crore doubling of the 65-Km Mahesana-Palanpur railway line, further boosting connectivity and infrastructure in Gujarat.
Last Updated : August 26, 2025 at 1:49 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HYBRID BATTERY ELECTRODESTDS LITHIUM ION BATTERYMARUTI SUZUKI E VITARA BEVINDIA BATTERY REVOLUTIONPM MODI HYBRID ELECTRODE PRODUCTION

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Narendra Modi

Watch Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs. 5400 Crore In Gujarat

August 25, 2025 at 6:15 PM IST
PM Modi Launches Developmental Projects In Bihar's Gaya Ji

Watch LIVE | PM Modi Launches Developmental Projects In Bihar's Gaya Ji

August 22, 2025 at 11:14 AM IST
ECI

Election Commission of India Responds To 'Vote Chori' Allegations

August 17, 2025 at 3:12 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

LIVE: PM Modi Inaugurates Rs 11,000 Crore Highway Projects In Delhi

August 17, 2025 at 1:11 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

From Raigarh to Everest: A Young Man's Environmental Crusade on Two Wheels

Sowing Seeds Of Self-Reliance Samastipur's Organic Farming Icon Anju Kumari Makes Way To Rashtrapati Bhavan

'Horse Of Hunger' Rides To Srinagar Raj Bhawan With A Plea For Survival

Gulab Jamun Fed To Donkey For Rain In Rajasthan Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.