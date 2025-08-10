LIVE: PM Modi To Flag Off 3 New Vande Bharat Express Trains From Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a one-day visit to Karnataka today (August 10) to launch a series of key infrastructure and transport projects in Bengaluru. PM Modi is set to inaugurate three Vande Bharat Express trains and the much-awaited Yellow Line of Bangalore Metro. He will also lay the foundation stone for the Bangalore Metro Phase-3 project. At KSR Bengaluru Railway Station, PM Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express trains. He will also virtually inaugurate two new Vande Bharat Express trains: one between Amritsar and Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, and another between Ajni (Nagpur) and Pune. The high-speed trains are expected to boost connectivity across multiple regions, strengthening India's expanding semi-high-speed rail network.The Bengaluru-Belagavi route is set to enhance regional travel, while the new services from Amritsar and Nagpur will improve long-distance travel convenience for passengers.PM Modi will then travel by road to the RV Road (Ragigudda) metro station on the Yellow Line. Between 11:45 am to 12:50 pm, he will be flagging off the Yellow Line (reach 5) and taking a metro ride to the Electronic City station.From there, Modi will travel to the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Bengaluru, where he will be laying the foundation stone for Bangalore metro phase-3 and officially inaugurating the yellow line from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Bommasandra station, and address the gathering.He will then travel by helicopter to the HAL Airport and fly back to Delhi at 2.45 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a one-day visit to Karnataka today (August 10) to launch a series of key infrastructure and transport projects in Bengaluru. PM Modi is set to inaugurate three Vande Bharat Express trains and the much-awaited Yellow Line of Bangalore Metro. He will also lay the foundation stone for the Bangalore Metro Phase-3 project. At KSR Bengaluru Railway Station, PM Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express trains. He will also virtually inaugurate two new Vande Bharat Express trains: one between Amritsar and Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, and another between Ajni (Nagpur) and Pune. The high-speed trains are expected to boost connectivity across multiple regions, strengthening India's expanding semi-high-speed rail network.The Bengaluru-Belagavi route is set to enhance regional travel, while the new services from Amritsar and Nagpur will improve long-distance travel convenience for passengers.PM Modi will then travel by road to the RV Road (Ragigudda) metro station on the Yellow Line. Between 11:45 am to 12:50 pm, he will be flagging off the Yellow Line (reach 5) and taking a metro ride to the Electronic City station.From there, Modi will travel to the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Bengaluru, where he will be laying the foundation stone for Bangalore metro phase-3 and officially inaugurating the yellow line from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Bommasandra station, and address the gathering.He will then travel by helicopter to the HAL Airport and fly back to Delhi at 2.45 pm.