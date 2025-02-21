PM Modi Inaugurates First SOUL Leadership Conclave In New Delhi, Bhutan PM Among Attendees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first edition of the SOUL Leadership Conclave at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday. Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay also attended the event. In a post on X, PM Modi expressed his joy about Tobgay's participation, calling it a special moment.In his post on Thursday, PM Modi said, "I will be inaugurating the SOUL Leadership Conclave at 10:30 AM tomorrow, 21st February at Bharat Mandapam. It is a matter of immense joy that my friend, Bhutan PM Mr. Tshering Tobgay will be gracing the Conclave with his presence."The two-day event, taking place from February 21 to 22, serves as a premier platform for leaders from various sectors, including politics, sports, arts, media, public policy, business, and the social sector. These leaders will share their inspiring life stories and discuss leadership challenges and successes, aiming to inspire younger generations.The conclave is organised by the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL), an upcoming leadership institution in Gujarat. SOUL's mission is to train authentic leaders who prioritise public service and merit, rather than political lineage. The initiative seeks to expand the landscape of political leadership in India, fostering collaboration and thought leadership to help individuals navigate the complexities of modern leadership challenges.

