India's Stand Is Clear, Terror And Talks Cannot Go Together: PM Modi On Operation Sindoor

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 12, 2025 at 8:00 PM IST

Updated : May 12, 2025 at 8:26 PM IST

1 Min Read
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the country amid Operation Sindoor. This is PM Modi's first public address after Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including a Nepali citizen.Through Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces destroyed nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Since the operation was launched, Prime Minister Modi has been regularly meeting the chiefs of Army, Navy and Airforce along with the Chief of Defence Staff and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The meetings are also being attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.  Following the Pahalgam attack, PM Modi at a gathering in Bihar had said that no one would be sparred and punishment would be given which would be beyond the imagination of terrorists.The Indian Armed Forces have maintained that it is an operation against terrorism and not against the Pakistani military.  
Last Updated : May 12, 2025 at 8:26 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PM NARENDRA MODIINDIAN ARMED FORCESINDIAN ARMYPAHALGAM TERROR ATTACKOPERATION SINDOOR

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Air Marshal AK Bharti, Vice Admiral AN Pramod and Major General SS Sharda during the press conference on Operation Sindoor,

WATCH - Media Briefing By Director General Military Operation

May 12, 2025 at 2:33 PM IST
Briefing By Director General Military Operation On Operation Sindoor

WATCH: Media Briefing By Director General Military Operation On Operation Sindoor

May 11, 2025 at 6:32 PM IST
Joint Media Briefing By Vikram Misri, Col Sofiya Qureshi And Wing Commander Vyomika Singh

Watch: Media Briefing By Vikram Misri

May 10, 2025 at 5:57 PM IST
Collage: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri along with Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh

Watch: Joint Media Briefing By Vikram Misri, Sofia Qureshi, Vyomika Singh | Operation Sindoor Day 4

May 10, 2025 at 10:51 AM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Fearless In The Face Of Fangs, Snake Girl Of Odisha Niharika Protects Reptiles, Trains Rescuers & Saves Lives

Operation Sindoor: ‘A Seminal Moment In Indian Statecraft’, Says Raj Shukla

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Even In Death, Their Umbilical Bond Endured: Poonch Twins Zoya And Zain Killed In Pakistani Shelling, Father Battles For Life

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.