India's Stand Is Clear, Terror And Talks Cannot Go Together: PM Modi On Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the country amid Operation Sindoor. This is PM Modi's first public address after Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including a Nepali citizen.Through Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces destroyed nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Since the operation was launched, Prime Minister Modi has been regularly meeting the chiefs of Army, Navy and Airforce along with the Chief of Defence Staff and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The meetings are also being attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Following the Pahalgam attack, PM Modi at a gathering in Bihar had said that no one would be sparred and punishment would be given which would be beyond the imagination of terrorists.The Indian Armed Forces have maintained that it is an operation against terrorism and not against the Pakistani military.

