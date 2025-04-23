Pink Apricot Blossoms Blanket Snowy Fields In Pakistan's North

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 23, 2025 at 3:36 PM IST

1 Min Read

Skardu: Choundha Valley in Pakistan's mountainous north turns pink with apricot and cherry blossoms in snow-covered fields. Thousands of tourists visit the valley every year during the short blossom season, which lasts only a few weeks. The valley sits at an altitude of around 2,500 meters above sea level. Surrounded by snow-capped peaks and lush green forests, it offers breath-taking natural beauty and is considered one of the most spectacular valleys in the region.

Visitors are awestruck by the valley's rare combination of snow and spring blossoms. Sarah, a tourist, said, "This is the first time I have explored Gilgit-Baltistan. I felt like I had finally seen real nature. I cannot even put into words how beautiful it was."

Muhammad Farqan said, "We were lucky to witness both cherry blossoms and snow together. It rarely happens, and it lifted my spirits. For Yogi Samyia, the trip was with great effort.

Fahad Ali, another tourist, said, "It is truly breath-taking to see God's creation and the beauty of nature in such a pure form. I have never seen a view like this." (With AFP Inputs)

