Pilgrims Gather For Cosmic-Like Ritual In Bulgaria's Mountains

Kyustendil (Bulgaria): Hundreds of pilgrims gathered in Bulgaria's Rila mountains to welcome their "spiritual" new year with a special meditative dance known as "paneurhythmy" and singing. The event was organised by followers of the Universal White Brotherhood, an esoteric spiritual society that combines Christianity and Indian mysticism founded by Bulgarian theologian Peter Deunov in 1897. The group was banned during communism and still considered a sect by the country's Christian Orthodox Church.

Dancers, dressed in white, formed large circles in mountain meadows to perform "paneurhythmy", which devotees describe as "the rhythm of the universe". Participant Rossen Bakalov said, "With this sacred dance, wars can be turned into peace and love."

Pilgrims from across Europe and beyond travelled to Rila, many of them long-time followers. "This is my 14th time here, " said Jonathan, a French devotee. The gathering marks the Brotherhood's annual holiday from August 19 to 21. (With AFP inputs)