Pilgrims Flock To Shivalaya Park In Prayagraj For Darshan Of 12 Jyotirlingas During Sawan

Prayagraj: With the onset of Sawan, there is an influx of pilgrims at the Shivalaya Park in Arail area of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district that provides a unique experience of seeing all 12 Jyotirlingas at one location.  

Designed in the shape of a map of India, this park has replicas of Jyotirlinga temples placed as per their geographical locations on the map. Along with the peaceful atmosphere at the park, devotees get to see all the Jyotirlingas, which otherwise may not be possible.  

Devotees had thronged this park during the Maha Kumbh and now too there is a huge crowd of visitors during Sawan month, the sacred period in the Hindu calendar dedicated to Lord Shiva.  

Pilgrims who gathered here said amid the serene atmosphere of the park, one can feel Lord Bholenath's presence.  

According to Hindu mythology, the 12 Jyotirlingas are Shiva temples that are believed to be located in places where Lord Shiva appeared. These places are considered sacred for worshipping Lord Shiva. It is believed that each Jyotirlinga is Lord Shiva's manifestation and wishes are fulfilled even by taking their names.

During the Maha Kumbh, held after every 144 years, 66 crore devotees took holy dip in Prayagraj and many of them visited the 12 Jyotirlingas at the Shivalaya Park. Located on the banks of Arail ghat, pilgrims can have darshan of the 12 Jyotilingas as well as the Ganga-Yamuna.  

The 12 Jyotirlingas are:

  1. Somnath in Gujarat's Prabhas Patan
  2. Mallikarjun in Andhra Pradesh's Srisailam
  3. Mahakaleshwar in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain
  4. Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh's Mandhata
  5. Kedarnath in Uttarakhand
  6. Bhinshankar in Maharashtra's Dakini
  7. Vishwanath in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi
  8. Trimbakeshwar in Maharashtra's Nashik
  9. Vaidyanath in Jharkhand's Deoghar
  10. Nageshwar in Gujarat's Dwarka
  11. Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu
  12. Grishneshwar in Maharashtra's Ellora

