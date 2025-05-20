WATCH: Huge Pile Of 70 Snakes Found In Toilet Tank Of House At Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj

Maharajganj: In a shocking incident, the owner of a house in Hardi Dolly village of Sonauli area was greeted by a huge pile of hissing and crawling snakes when he tried to clean the toilet tank. The serpents were found lying in a colony in the tank, leaving the owner frightened. Quickly recovering from the scary scene, the man shouted for help and called the nearby residents of the village.

A crowd of people gathered there and immediately informed the forest officials, after which the department's team reached the spot and started the rescue operation of the snakes. The place, where the snakes were seen lying in a mound, was filled with water. Snakes were seen swimming, crawling on the walls, and raising their hoods. The forest department team caught all the snakes safely and left them in the forest.

Due the dense forests in the area adjacent to the Nepal border, snakes are sighted frequently there. But, the residents say that it is very rare to see such a large number of snakes lying in one spot together. After the rescue operations are completed and the serpents are evacuated, the residents of the area and the house owner concerned have heaved a sigh of relief.