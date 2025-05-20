WATCH: Huge Pile Of 70 Snakes Found In Toilet Tank Of House At Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 20, 2025 at 5:31 PM IST

1 Min Read

Maharajganj: In a shocking incident, the owner of a house in Hardi Dolly village of Sonauli area was greeted by a huge pile of hissing and crawling snakes when he tried to clean the toilet tank. The serpents were found lying in a colony in the tank, leaving the owner frightened. Quickly recovering from the scary scene, the man shouted for help and called the nearby residents of the village.

A crowd of people gathered there and immediately informed the forest officials, after which the department's team reached the spot and started the rescue operation of the snakes. The place, where the snakes were seen lying in a mound, was filled with water. Snakes were seen swimming, crawling on the walls, and raising their hoods. The forest department team caught all the snakes safely and left them in the forest.

Due the dense forests in the area adjacent to the Nepal border, snakes are sighted frequently there. But, the residents say that it is very rare to see such a large number of snakes lying in one spot together. After the rescue operations are completed and the serpents are evacuated, the residents of the area and the house owner concerned have heaved a sigh of relief.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UP UTTAR PRADESHSNAKES SERPENTS PILEMOUND TOILET NESTSNAKES NEST UP

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Allahabad Museum Holds Celebration Commemorating Museum Day

Allahabad Museum Holds Celebration Commemorating Museum Day

May 19, 2025 at 5:27 PM IST
Indian Army Demonstrates Air Defence Capability, Reveals Details of Operation Sindoor; Golden Temple Shielded from Attack

Indian Army Displays Air Defense Strength Deployed In Operation Sindoor; Reveals Golden Temple Shielded From Pak Attack

May 19, 2025 at 11:07 AM IST
Cuddalore Man Achieves Lifelong Dream Of Passing 10th At 70

Tamil Nadu: Cuddalore Man Achieves Lifelong Dream Of Passing 10th At 70

May 17, 2025 at 5:46 PM IST
Crafting Custom Bangles For Miss World Contestants: Successful Mission For Hyderabad Artisans

Crafting Custom Bangles For Miss World Contestants: Successful Project By Hyderabad Artisans

May 16, 2025 at 3:16 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.