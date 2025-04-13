Pets Choose Their Adopting Humans In Brazil Yoga Class

Published : April 13, 2025 at 8:03 PM IST

Guadalupe: In Guadalupe, Rio de Janeiro, a unique initiative is blending wellness and compassion, 'Pet Yoga'. The project invited participants to experience yoga alongside rescue puppies, many of whom are up for adoption. For yoga practitioner Tatiane Lins, it was a life-changing encounter.

"When I arrived, Tati immediately curled up on my legs, stayed, and slept through the whole yoga session with me," said Lins, as she cuddled her newly adopted puppy. "We were already prepared to receive her. She was already there and came as a gift. It went beyond my expectations."

The initiative was co-created by Bruna Camacho and yoga teacher Karen, aiming to spark meaningful connections. "I want more lives to be transformed," said Camacho. "Sometimes the puppy chooses you in class. You don't choose them, they choose you. And we created pet yoga with that in mind. It has been a year now, and we are super happy."

Participant Thais Santana said, "It is not only cute, it is beautiful. You leave relaxed, connected. I feel very lucky to be part of it." (With AFP Inputs)

