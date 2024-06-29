2024 T20 World Cup Final: People Pray For India's Win Against South Africa

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 15 hours ago

Updated : 15 hours ago

Indian fans prayed for India's win against South Africa in final of T20 WC 2024 (ETV Bharat)

Patna/Varanasi/Ujjain: People from across the country are worshipping their deities and performing 'Havans' for India's win in the all-important T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa. The Rohit Sharma-led team is taking on the Aiden Markaram-led in the summit clash at Barbados and both teams have been unbeaten in the tournament so far.

While India last won an ICC Trophy way back in 2013, South Africa is yet to win a World Cup. Both sides have geared up for the marquee clash and the Men in Blue will be aiming to win the second T20 World Cup.

Brahmins of Ved Vidyalaya in Patna participated in the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa. All the Brahmins recited Hanuman Chalisa holding the pictures of the players of the Indian team in their hands, while Krishna Kumar alias Kallu is seen performing aarti of Hanuman ji. Krishna Kumar said that today is the final match of the T20 World Cup.

"In the temple of Sankat Mochan, we are reciting Hanuman Chalisa with the Brahmins and praying to God that just like India has reached the final by playing and winning all the matches, it should win today's match as well," quipped Krishna Kumar.

Similarly, prayers were performed at the famed Baba Vishwanath temple in Varanasi for the Indian team's win and at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. 

In Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of the country, worship was done by placing the photos of the players of the Indian team in front of Lord Mahakal.

For the victory of the Indian team, worship was done with full chanting of mantras. Apart from this, in Siddhivinayak temple too at Indore, worship was done with proper chanting of mantras by placing the photo of players of the Indian team in front of Lord Ganesha.

  1. Indian Team's Dynamic Seven: Sharma's Leadership, Pandya's Versatility Lead Team To T20 World Cup Final
  2. Weather Woes Loom Over T20 World Cup Final As Barbados Prepares For Tropical Storm
Last Updated : 15 hours ago

'Not Approved By The Deity': Man Refuses To Marry Girlfriend In Uttarakhand For Bizarre Reason

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

