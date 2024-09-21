Passers-by Scare As 2 Dasara Elephants Break Out Of Mysuru Palace, Fight In Public

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 minutes ago

thumbnail
Passers-by Scare As 2 Dasara Elephants Break Out Of Mysuru Palace, Fight In Public (ETV Bharat)

Mysuru (Karnataka): Passers-by were gripped with anxiety and panic as two Dasara elephants broke out of their enclosures in Mysuru Palace and engaged in a fight in public on Friday night. A fight broke out between the two elephants named  Dhananjay and Kanjan respectively with one chasing the other out of their enclosure.

The elephants were trained in the palace premises due to rain. The commotion started around 7.45 pm when the elephants suddenly ran out through the Jaya Marthanda gate of the palace. Kanjan was chased out of the palace Dhananjay elephant without mahout. This created anxiety among the people, the mahouts, and the officials for some time.

The elephants pushed the barricade and entered the road near Doddakere Maidan, putting the public in panic. A potential disaster was narrowly avoided due to the timely response of the mahouts and officials the elephants were immediately taken back by the forest department personnel. This brought the situation under control and the citizens breathed a sigh of relief.

"Dhananjay and Kanjan fought in the palace premises and the two elephants came out. Due to the timely effort of the staff and the mahouts, there was no major situation. Now the two elephants have been brought back and they are calm," said Dr Prabhu Gowda, DCF of the Wildlife Department. 

