Paper Alchemy, Showcasing Evolution Of Indian Art

An exhibition at Bikaner House in Delhi has been showcasing Indian art with a timeline spanning over four centuries. 'Paper Alchemy: Tracing Memory Through Time', hosted by the Great Banyan Art, takes you on a creative journey from the 18th century all the way to the current times.

The exhibition was opened to the public on April 26 and is set to end on April 30. Paper Alchemy displays art from various major Indian art movement, including the Company School, the Bengal School, the Progressive Artists' Group, the Madras Group, and Contemporary practices.

Viewers can witness the evolution of Indian Art and the relationship it has had with paper over the generations. The display emphasises on the significance of paper and highlights the various techniques to interact with it such as watercolour, gouache and lithography. "What’s consistent among all of these works is the medium of paper and how paper has the ability to hold on to memories," said Sonali Batra, a curator of the exhibition. Great Banyan Art has curated and exhibited over a 100 pieces of exquisite art pieces for the public to view and appreciate.