Panaji: Christmas Preparations In Full Swing As Locals Flock To Markets To Complete Their Festive Shopping

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Panaji: As Christmas approaches, the festive spirit in Goa is at its peak, with bustling markets in Panaji attracting locals and visitors alike for their last-minute shopping. Shopkeepers have adorned their stores with sparkling lights and colourful ornaments to draw in customers.

Despite the rising trend of online shopping, many shoppers prefer the charm of physical stores. "It is nice to come, see, and touch the decorations to ensure the right size," said a customer. "It is also a way to support local shopkeepers." Another shopper, Shubhangi Dice, echoed this sentiment, stating, "Local markets are better than online platforms or big stores."

Shopkeepers, however, admit facing challenges due to e-commerce. "I have been setting up this stall for 35 years, but business has decreased because of online shopping," said Suresh Narvegar, a shopkeeper. "This year's response is 50-50 compared to previous years."

Adding to the festive charm, a group of local youths in Portais has created a special installation themed on a church in Old Goa. "This year, we have designed a circular decoration with stars above and a church below, as a tribute to the saints," said Rupesh Naik, a member of the group.

With markets buzzing and unique decorations in place, Goa is ready to celebrate Christmas in style, welcoming locals and thousands of tourists for a week of joy and revelry. (With PTI Inputs) 

