Palash Flowers And Age-Old Knowledge Empower Jharkhand’s Tribal Women In Producing Herbal Gulal

The flame of the forest is in full bloom in Jharkhand's tribal-dominated areas. Locally known as Palash, the flower has sustained tribal communities for centuries with its myriad uses.

Palash, the state flower of Jharkhand, is widely known for its striking beauty and medicinal benefits. The colour extracted from its petals has traditionally been used as a food ingredient and to make gulal. Recognising its potential to support livelihoods, the Jharkhand government is supporting various Self-Help Groups to produce gulal ahead of Holi.

Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society, District Program Manager Rita Singh said, "We form women's groups and village organisations to work towards women's empowerment. Across Ramgarh, we have 8,000 groups with over 90,000 women. All these women are engaged in various activities to support their livelihoods. They have received various trainings and they have also been connected to banks. This has helped them immensely, they are coming forward to contest elections and becoming village heads, and they are entering the Zilla Parshads, and Panchayat Samitis. So they are experiencing holistic development."

Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner Chandan Kumar said, "Through Self-Help Groups in Ramgarh, several initiatives are being undertaken, including production of red abir from Palash flowers, and green abir from spinach leaves. Many such initiatives are being taken, we have put up stalls here as well as the markets. Through this Palash brand and SHGs we are making abir available at highly affordable prices. This abir is completely natural and free from any adulteration."

Women in these Self-Help Groups venture into the forest each morning, gathering flowers shed by Palash trees. Their age-old knowledge of processing these blooms proves invaluable as they prepare gulal to be sold in markets across the state. The growing awareness about using chemical-free colours for Holi has helped these women, as the demand for herbal gulal has increased.