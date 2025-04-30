Pakistan-Occupied Kashmiris Reinforce Bunkers Following Pahalgam Attack

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 30, 2025 at 1:20 PM IST

1 Min Read

Generations of Kashmiris have experienced being under the line of fire between India and Pakistan, and as result, the people of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) have built bunkers for their safety. Cross-country regional conflict is not a new thing for the people of POK but the aftermath of the recent Pahalgam attack has locals even more worried for their safety. The attack increased the ever-existing friction between the two neighbouring countries to a new high. 

3 kilometres from the Line of Control is Chakothi. This village is home to 60 families, who have around 30 bunkers in case things go south. The locals are worried about the future of their children and whether they will even have one. Guarding them remains their number one focus. "Our main concern is the safety of our children; protecting them is our biggest priority," said Saleema Bibi, a very concerned mother of four. 

The people here have nowhere to go and are stuck fortifying their bunkers, preparing for the worst.

TAGGED:

INDIA PAKISTANCHAKOTHIPAHALGAM ATTACKPAKISTAN OCCUIPIED KASHMIR

