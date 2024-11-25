Over 6 Lakh Devotees Visit Sabarimala In Nine Days Of Pilgrimage Season; Temple Revenue Soars

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Sunday announced that over six lakh devotees visited the Sabarimala temple, within the first nine days of the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. This marks a significant increase compared to the just over three lakh devotees, who visited during the same period last year.

The revenue collected during this period has also risen significantly to over Rs 41 crore, an increase of approximately Rs 13 crore from the previous season.

Travancore Devaswom Board President PS Prasanth said, "There has been a significant increase in the temple’s income." The Sabarimala shrine, dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, is situated on a hilltop at an altitude of 4,000 feet above sea level. Open only on specific days of the year, it attracts lakhs of devotees from across the country, primarily from the southern states.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DEVOTEESPILGRIMAGETRAVANCORE DEVASWOM BOARDSABARIMALA

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Amreli's Gayatri Ashram commences conservation efforts for 'world's smallest' Punganur cows

PM Modi's Favourite Punganur Cows Now In Gujarat's Gayatri Ashram For Conservation

1 Min Read

Nov 25, 2024

Mass Sit-In Protest Held In Imphal Demanding Peace And Justice

Mass Sit-In Protest Held In Imphal Demanding Peace And Justice

1 Min Read

Nov 23, 2024

Group Of Friends In Gujarat's Kutch Re-Purpose Plastic Bottles Into Bird Feeders

Group Of Friends In Gujarat's Kutch Re-Purpose Plastic Bottles Into Bird Feeders

1 Min Read

Nov 23, 2024

Gunny Bag Workers In Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu Face Livelihood Crisis, Urge Government Support

Gunny Bag Workers In Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu Face Livelihood Crisis, Urge Government Support

1 Min Read

Nov 23, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.