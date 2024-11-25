Over 6 Lakh Devotees Visit Sabarimala In Nine Days Of Pilgrimage Season; Temple Revenue Soars

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Sunday announced that over six lakh devotees visited the Sabarimala temple, within the first nine days of the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. This marks a significant increase compared to the just over three lakh devotees, who visited during the same period last year.

The revenue collected during this period has also risen significantly to over Rs 41 crore, an increase of approximately Rs 13 crore from the previous season.

Travancore Devaswom Board President PS Prasanth said, "There has been a significant increase in the temple’s income." The Sabarimala shrine, dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, is situated on a hilltop at an altitude of 4,000 feet above sea level. Open only on specific days of the year, it attracts lakhs of devotees from across the country, primarily from the southern states.