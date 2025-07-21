'Orange' Alert For Heavy Rain In 6 Districts Of Uttarakhand; Schools To Remain Shut In Dehradun

By PTI

Published : July 21, 2025 at 5:20 PM IST

1 Min Read

Dehradun: An 'orange' alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall in six districts of Uttarakhand on Monday, the meteorological department said.

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre, the weather office has also predicted lightning accompanied with strong winds in some ares of Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar.

The centre also said that letters have been sent to the district magistrates directing them to remain on alert and take necessary precautions.

Meanwhile, Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal issued an order for all schools and Anganwadi centres from Classes 1 to 12 to remain closed on Monday in view of the 'orange' alert. 

