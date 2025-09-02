WATCH | Operation Sindoor-Themed Ganesh Pandal In Maharashtra's Dahod Draws Huge Crowds

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 2, 2025 at 5:16 PM IST

1 Min Read

Dahod: Yadav Chal Yuvak Mandal created a unique pandal at the Ganesh Utsav celebrations in Dahod, presenting a live depiction of Operation Sindoor. The pandal showcased how the Indian Army responded to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The installation has drawn huge crowds, as visitors witness war-like scenes of the military operation. The depiction highlights how the Indian Army destroyed terrorist hideouts and shot down Pakistani jets and drones during the operation.

The theme-based pandal not only celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi, but also pays tribute to the armed forces. Organisers have recreated the war-like atmosphere with artefacts of tanks, rocket launchers, drones, radar systems, and bunkers, giving devotees a real-time feel of a battlefield. Visitors entering the pandal walk through cave-like passages resembling army bunkers.

Adding to the experience, a short film on Operation Sindoor is screened through a projector before devotees enter the main display area. The film is followed by a series of live war-scene artefacts, including rocket attacks and drone strikes.

