Watch: Media Briefing By Vikram Misri

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 10, 2025 at 5:57 PM IST

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, along with Col Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, are briefing the media persons about the ongoing Operation Sindoor.This is the second media briefing in the day, as the first one was held in the morning, where Misri launched a scathing attack on Pakistan amid escalating tensions with the neighbouring country. India launched Operation Sindoor, in which the Armed Forces destroyed at least nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The Ministry of External Affairs, along with the Ministry of Defence, has been conducting daily media briefings since the Operation Sindoor was launched. Misri has been blaming Pakistan for spreading lies. India has asserted that any act of terror will be considered an act of war. 

MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRSVIKRAM MISRISOFIYA QURESHIVYOMIKA SINGHOPERATION SINDOOR

