WATCH - Media Briefing By Director General Military Operation

New Delhi: Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Director General Military Operation is briefing the media on the ongoing Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian Armed Forces, following the Pahalgam Terror Attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including one Nepali citizen.Through Operation Sindoor, India destroyed at least nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Lt Gen Ghai on Sunday informed the media persons that over 100 terrorists were killed in Operation Sindoor. Following Operation Sindoor, tensions escalated between India and Pakistan. However, a ceasefire was announced by the two countries following mediation by US President Donald Trump. Lt Gen Ghai had said that if there is a cross-border terror attack, the cost will be fierce and the action will be punitive. Air Marshal AK Bharti, Director General, Air Operation AK Bharti and Vice Admiral AN Pramod, Director General Naval Operation, also addressed the media on Sunday along with Lt Gen Ghai.

