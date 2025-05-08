Operation Sindoor: India Briefs Media On Day 2

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 8, 2025 at 6:00 PM IST

Updated : May 8, 2025 at 6:25 PM IST

1 Min Read
New Delhi: Ministry of Defence and Ministry of External Affairs in a joint briefing declared that Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in India, on Wednesday night. The press briefing was attended by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh."On the night of 07-08 May 2025, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles. These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks," a statement earlier released by the Ministry of Defence read.
Last Updated : May 8, 2025 at 6:25 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIA BRIEFS MEDIA ON DAY 2VIKRAM MISRISOPHIA QURESHIVYOMIKA SINGHOPERATION SINDOOR

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

A screengrab of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's first official press meet Operation Sindoor strike on Pakistan.

Watch: India's Foreign Secretary Briefs Media On Operation Sindoor

May 7, 2025 at 10:47 AM IST
Pope Francis Funeral Service has started in Vatican City

Watch Live | Crowds Flock To St Mary Major Basilica Before Burial Of Pope Francis

April 26, 2025 at 1:49 PM IST
Live PM Modi in Tamil Nadu For Inauguration of Rs 8300 Crore Development Works

Live: PM Modi In Tamil Nadu For Inauguration of Rs 8,300 Cr Development Works

April 6, 2025 at 2:34 PM IST
LIVE PM Modi in Tamil Nadu Inaugurates New Pamban Bridge in Rameswaram First Vertical Sea Bridge in India

LIVE: PM Modi Inaugurates New Pamban Sea Bridge In Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram

April 6, 2025 at 1:10 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Till Death Do Us Part: Bengal Youth Marries Lover On Bier

Are Plants Kept In Quarantine For Years? Yes, The Hidden Battle Scientists Fight To Save Orchards in Himachal

Only For The Goddess: No Sindoor, Conch Bangles, Anklets For Women Of Servitor Community In Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.