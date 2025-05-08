Operation Sindoor: India Briefs Media On Day 2

New Delhi: Ministry of Defence and Ministry of External Affairs in a joint briefing declared that Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in India, on Wednesday night. The press briefing was attended by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh."On the night of 07-08 May 2025, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles. These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks," a statement earlier released by the Ministry of Defence read.

