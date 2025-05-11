WATCH: Media Briefing By Director General Military Operation On Operation Sindoor

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 11, 2025 at 6:32 PM IST

1 Min Read
New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is conducting a briefing on Operation Sindoor, which was launched by the Indian Armed Forces. Through Operation Sindoor, Indian Armed Forces, destroyed at least nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Operation Sindoor was launched following the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including a Nepali citizen. Tensions had escalated between India and Pakistan after Operation Sindoor was launched. The two countries agreed to a ceasefire following mediation by US President Donald Trump.  The Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai is briefing the media about Operation Sindoor. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has lauded the Armed Forces for successfully carrying out the operation and meeting its goals. 

