Watch: Joint Media Briefing By Vikram Misri, Sofia Qureshi, Vyomika Singh | Operation Sindoor Day 4

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri along with Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh are briefing the media about the steps the Indian Armed Forces have taken to protect Indians and civilians. The briefing also covers the escalations carried out by Pakistan in the aftermath of India's precision strikes under "Operation Sindoor" that dismantled terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.On Friday, Misri termed Pakistan's claim that India attacked its own cities as a kind of "deranged fantasy" that only the Pakistani state can come up with. He also condemned the attack on places of worship as and its "preposterous" attempts to put the blame on Indian armed forces is reflective of Islamabad's evil design and efforts to deceive and mislead the world.Misri was critical about Pakistan's attack on a gurdwara in Amritsar and its subsequent attempt to blame it on Indian armed forces.

