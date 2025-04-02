Opening Day Of The Watches And Wonders Luxury Watch Fair In Switzerland

Geneva: The prestigious Watches and Wonders luxury watch fair opened in Geneva on Tuesday, drawing 60 major brands despite economic uncertainties. The global financial climate remains uncertain, with US stock market turmoil following recent statements by Donald Trump, potentially impacting American consumer spending. Additionally, the luxury sector in China continues to face challenges.

Matthiey Humair, CEO of the Watches and Wonders Foundation, highlighted the record-breaking nature of this year's event. "This is a record edition, with seven new brands, including Bulgari and six independent watchmakers," he stated. Last year's fair saw 40,000 visitors, and early registrations indicate a potential new attendance record.

Among the standout presentations, Jean-Christophe Babin, CEO of Bulgari and head of LVMH's watch division, unveiled the Octo Finissimo Ultra Tourbillion. "With a 1.85mm tourbillon, it is the thinnest tourbillon in watchmaking history," Babin said. He emphasised Geneva's role as the heart of watchmaking, making participation essential for brands like Bulgari.

Vacheron Constantin's Style and Heritage Director, Christian Selmoni, introduced a watch featuring 41 complications and 1,521 components, calling it an "exceptional achievement in miniaturisation."

Karine Szegedi, Consumer Sector Leader at Deloitte, noted economic pressures affecting the luxury market, particularly in the US. "Rising costs in housing and food, along with stock market volatility, make luxury purchases less tempting," she explained. However, she added, "Luxury watches remain symbols of art and passion, which tend to thrive when economic uncertainty subsides." The fair runs until April 7, showcasing the latest innovations from Swiss and international watchmakers.