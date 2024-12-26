136-Year-Old Railway Bridge In Mumbai Set For Restoration

The bridge number 20 of Indian Railways, located between Bandra and Mahim stations over the Mithi River, carries a rich historical legacy. Constructed in 1888, it is the only remaining bridge in Mumbai with a screw pile abutment foundation. An abutment is the part of a bridge that supports the structure at either end and transfers its weight to the ground. Western Railway has begun work to replace the abutment.

Western Railway CPRO Vineet Abhishek said, "This is the only bridge in Indian Railways with a screw pile abutment. In layman's terms, it's simply an old technology. All other railway bridges have had their foundations upgraded, replacing screw pile abutments. This bridge remains the one with this outdated technology, which we are now replacing."

Officials said that the work is quite challenging, but all safety protocols have been strictly followed to ensure smooth completion. Next month, two nine-and-a-half-hour blocks will be scheduled on the Western Railway line to complete critical work on the bridge. During these blocks, train services between Dadar and Andheri stations will be suspended.