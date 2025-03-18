Odisha: Fresh Excavations At Jajpur’s Buddhist Site Reveal A Treasure Trove Of Artefacts

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 18, 2025, 3:03 PM IST

Jajpur: Excavation work in Ratnagiri in Odisha's Jajpur district, has uncovered a wealth of Buddhist artefacts, including large Buddha heads, stupas, and stone inscriptions, dating back to between the 7th and 13th centuries. The site under the protection of the Archaeology Survey of India (ASI), is proving to be a significant find for historians and archaeologists.

Dibishada Brajasunder Garnayak, Superintendent of Archaeology, Puri Division, said, "Excavation began in December 2024, and we have uncovered remnants of Buddhist architecture like the Chaitya Griha, three colossal Buddha heads, and several votive stupas, a rare discover."

The excavation revealed the largest Buddha head found in Odisha, with five total heads discovered, including the three new ones. Garnayak highlighted, "These artefacts are invaluable in understanding Odisha's Buddhist heritage."

The site also attracts tourists, including Arpita from Maharashtra, who said, "It is a beautiful, ancient Buddist site near the Brahmani-Birupa River. Renovations and better facilities, like resting areas and washrooms, would make it more accessible for visitors." The site was first discovered in the early 20th century. (With PTI Inputs)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JAJPUR BUDDHIST SITEARCHAEOLOGY SURVEY OF INDIAODISHA EXCAVATIONS AT JAJPUR

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Loudspeaker Ban Unintentionally Revives 'Sehri Jagane Wale' Tradition In Sambhal

Loudspeaker Ban Unintentionally Revives 'Sehri Jagane Wale' Tradition In Sambhal

1 Min Read

Mar 17, 2025

Day Before Astronauts Williams, Wilmore's Homecoming Moment: Know How They Survived In Space Station

Sunita Williams-Butch Wilmore Homecoming: What Are The Challenges They May Face Once They Return To Earth

2 Min Read

Mar 17, 2025

Actor Hina Khan

Hina Khan Finds 'Peace' During Ramadan as She Performs Umrah Amid Cancer Treatment

1 Min Read

Mar 17, 2025

Gujarat's Immunisation Success: Protecting Every Child, Securing Every Family

Gujarat's Immunisation Success: Protecting Every Child, Securing Every Family

1 Min Read

Mar 15, 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.