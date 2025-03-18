Odisha: Fresh Excavations At Jajpur’s Buddhist Site Reveal A Treasure Trove Of Artefacts

Jajpur: Excavation work in Ratnagiri in Odisha's Jajpur district, has uncovered a wealth of Buddhist artefacts, including large Buddha heads, stupas, and stone inscriptions, dating back to between the 7th and 13th centuries. The site under the protection of the Archaeology Survey of India (ASI), is proving to be a significant find for historians and archaeologists.

Dibishada Brajasunder Garnayak, Superintendent of Archaeology, Puri Division, said, "Excavation began in December 2024, and we have uncovered remnants of Buddhist architecture like the Chaitya Griha, three colossal Buddha heads, and several votive stupas, a rare discover."

The excavation revealed the largest Buddha head found in Odisha, with five total heads discovered, including the three new ones. Garnayak highlighted, "These artefacts are invaluable in understanding Odisha's Buddhist heritage."

The site also attracts tourists, including Arpita from Maharashtra, who said, "It is a beautiful, ancient Buddist site near the Brahmani-Birupa River. Renovations and better facilities, like resting areas and washrooms, would make it more accessible for visitors." The site was first discovered in the early 20th century. (With PTI Inputs)