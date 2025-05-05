"Want To Become An IAS Officer": Tribal Girl Abandoned At Birth Tops Matric Exam In Odisha

Balasore: A tribal girl, Kaberi Behera, from Nilagiri town in Odisha’s Balasore district, passed the Class X examination with A1 Grade, placing her among the top scorers in the state. Kaberi was raised by her grandmother as her parents abandoned her when she was just nine days old, simply because she was born a girl.

Kaberi's financial condition is dire, as her grandmother's pension is the only source of income. The eyes full of aspirations to become an IAS officer, requested the government to help her in pursuing her higher studies. "I have got an A1 Grade in matric exams, I want to become an IAS officer, but the condition of my household is not so good, due to which I face difficulties in pursuing my studies. I appeal to the government to help me so that I can pursue my higher education," she said.

Her neighbour, Tapas, praised her and also appealed to the government for support, hoping that financial hardship would not stand in the way of her dreams. He said, "She is really good in studies, and she studies a lot, works extremely hard. She puts in a lot of effort; out of 24 hours, she studies at least 18 to 19 hours. All the time, she only studies."

He added, "She passed matric with an A1 grade, scoring over 90%. So, I would like to request the government to provide her some support for her higher studies."