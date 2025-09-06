Northern Taiwan Illuminates Ghost Festival With Water Lanterns

Taiwan: Keelung’s largest annual Ghost Festival is in full swing in Taiwan as burning lanterns are pushed into the water. In northern Taiwan, the harbour glowed as there were thousands of little flames. Families stood together, and children were pointing in awe as lanterns floated gently across the water.

Each lantern carried a prayer for peace, stability and lost souls. As the lights spread across the sea, people clapped and smiled. The firecrackers sound mixed with the beat of musical instruments, while the smell of incense spreads in the temple. Performers were dancing, and a fire show was also organised.

Elders bowed their heads to give respect. Youths were capturing moments to share and enjoy. It was a warm reminder that light can guide us in tough times. As lanterns drifted further in the sea, the harbour was looking magical. The Mid-summer Ghost festival has a bond between tradition, memory.