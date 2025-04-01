Nomadic Tribe Of 'Anwal' Shepherds Embark On Their Annual Journey To The Himalayan Meadows

Bageshwar: Nomadic Anwal shepherds, with nearly a thousand sheep, have arrived in Bageshwar from Haldwani as part of their annual migration to the Himalayan meadows. Their journey, which spans several months, is deeply rooted in a centuries-old tradition.

Mushkar Singh Mehta, an Anwal shepherd, said, "In September, we take the route from Milam Johar to Haldwani. It takes us around 45 days to reach Haldwan from Munsiyari, arriving by January. We stay there through January and February, and when summer begins in March, we leave for Milam Johar."

However, this ancient practice is facing challenges as the younger generation finds the nomadic lifestyle increasingly difficult. Dham Singh, another Anwal shepherd, expressed concern, "The coming generation will hardly adopt this, as it is very difficult work, and they may not be able to do such hard work."

The shepherds also noted the declining demand for wool, forcing them to rely more on selling sheep for meat. This shift is further contributing to the erosion of their traditional way of life. (With PTI Inputs)