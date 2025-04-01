Nomadic Tribe Of 'Anwal' Shepherds Embark On Their Annual Journey To The Himalayan Meadows

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 1, 2025, 7:10 PM IST

Bageshwar: Nomadic Anwal shepherds, with nearly a thousand sheep, have arrived in Bageshwar from Haldwani as part of their annual migration to the Himalayan meadows. Their journey, which spans several months, is deeply rooted in a centuries-old tradition.

Mushkar Singh Mehta, an Anwal shepherd, said, "In September, we take the route from Milam Johar to Haldwani. It takes us around 45 days to reach Haldwan from Munsiyari, arriving by January. We stay there through January and February, and when summer begins in March, we leave for Milam Johar."

However, this ancient practice is facing challenges as the younger generation finds the nomadic lifestyle increasingly difficult. Dham Singh, another Anwal shepherd, expressed concern, "The coming generation will hardly adopt this, as it is very difficult work, and they may not be able to do such hard work."

The shepherds also noted the declining demand for wool, forcing them to rely more on selling sheep for meat. This shift is further contributing to the erosion of their traditional way of life. (With PTI Inputs)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NOMADIC TRIBE OF ANWAL SHEPHERDSANWAL SHEPHERDS ANNUAL JOURNEY

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Rajasthani women's Ghoomar dance in Surat.

12,000 Rajasthani Women Create World Record With Their Ghoomar Traditional Dance Performance

1 Min Read

Mar 31, 2025

Eid Preparations Peak In Delhi And Lucknow

Eid Preparations Peak In Delhi And Lucknow

1 Min Read

Mar 29, 2025

Unique Tradition Of Firing A Cannon For Sehri And Iftar During Ramzan

Unique Tradition Of Firing A Cannon For Sehri And Iftar During Ramzan

1 Min Read

Mar 29, 2025

Women shoppers in the market are buying new items for their families ahead of the Eid.

Delhi: Eid Shopping Frenzy Draws Large Crowds To Local Markets

1 Min Read

Mar 28, 2025

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.