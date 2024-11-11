Bikaner Entrepreneur's Organic Soaps In Unique Designs Gain Popularity

Bikaner: Himanshi Jain, a creative entrepreneur from Rajasthan's Bikaner, has taken the soap-making industry by storm with her unique, chemical-free soaps, designed like playful treats such as ice creams, kulfis, and even butterflies. 

Using ingredients commonly found in household kitchens, Himanshi has carved out a niche in the growing market for natural, eco-friendly personal care products. 

Her soaps are made from natural ingredients like rose petals, orange juice, lemon juice, and cucumber juice. Unlike commercial soaps, which often contain harsh chemicals, her creations are free from palm oil, animal fats, and alcohol, offering a skin-friendly alternative for customers. 

"These soaps are non-fragranced and made with real ingredients and high-quality oils. We want to provide a safe, chemical-free option for our customers," Himashi said. 

The fun and whimsical shapes of the soaps have quickly become a hit. Customers have praised not only their appearance but also their gentle, shooting properties. "I bought these soaps because of their unique designs. They are made with herbal ingredients and have no side effects," says Sonu Rajpurohit, a customer. 

For Manoj Kanwar, a buyer, the appeal is both aesthetic and practical. "These handmade soaps do not contain harmful chemicals, making them safe to use, especially for children," Kanwar said. (PTI video inputs)

