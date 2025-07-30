Watch | NISAR Mission Launch Live

Hyderabad: ISRO and NASA are collaborating to launch the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission. Launching aboard ISRO’s GSLV-F16 from Sriharikota, the dual-frequency Earth observation satellite utilises expertise and synergies from the two agencies to scan the planet from the Sun-synchronous orbit.Equipped with NASA’s L-band SAR (Synthetic Aperture Radar) with a 10-inch wavelength and ISRO’s S-band SAR with a 4-inch wavelength, it will circle Earth 14 times a day, covering land and ice surfaces globally every 12 days, thanks to its 12-meter mesh reflector antenna and SweepSAR technology. Designed to detect movements as small as a few centimetres, NISAR can monitor diverse phenomena such as earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanic eruptions, landslides, sea ice changes, shoreline shifts, crop patterns, and soil moisture levels. This data is invaluable for both hazard assessment and climate change research.NASA emphasised that NISAR’s insights will help communities worldwide better manage natural resources and risks, while enhancing scientific understanding of the Earth's crust and environmental transformations.

