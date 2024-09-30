thumbnail

New Zealand Breaks World Record For Largest Mass Haka

Auckland (New Zealand): New Zealand on Sunday reclaimed the world record for the largest mass haka after more than 6,000 people performed the legendary Maori war dance, dethroning France.

The record was broken in deafening fashion at Eden Park Rugby Stadium in Auckland where thousands of men, women and children combined on the pitch to complete the traditional native challenge involving vigorous movements, stamping feet and rhythmic shouting.

An adjudicator confirmed that 6,531 participants had performed the 'Ka Mate' haka, a rendition made famous by the All Blacks rugby team, who perform it immediately before Test matches.

The world record had been held by France since September 2014 when 4,028 people slapped their thighs and bellowed the chant following a rugby match in France Brive-la-Gaillarde, southwestern France.

Auckland organisers had hoped for up to 10,000 participants, but were nevertheless pleased the record had been reclaimed by New Zealand, where the haka is regarded as a national treasure.

"We want to bring the mana (pride) of the haka back home," Michael Mizrahi, director of the Auckland attempt, told AFP.

"It's not just that we want to take it off the French, it's like a national treasure that somebody has taken from us. It's got enormous meaning for us as New Zealanders."

"Some things should be culturally sacred." Previous attempts involving crowds of more than 5,000 on New Zealand soil failed because Guinness World Records officials didn't ratify them, Mizrahi said.

This time around, an adjudicator was flown to Auckland. The Ka Mate haka was composed around 1820 by the warrior chief Te Rauparaha to celebrate his escape from a rival tribe's pursuing war party.

Under New Zealand law, a Maori tribe, the Ngati Toa, based in Porirua just outside Wellington are recognised as the cultural guardians of the Ka Mate haka.

