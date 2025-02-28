New York Bodega Sells Loose Eggs Amid Rising Prices

New York: A Bronx bodega in New York is selling loose eggs, three for &2.99, as egg prices soar amid an ongoing shortage. Store owner Radhames Rodriguez, who has been in business for nearly 40 years, says he has never seen such high prices. "People cannot afford $12 or $13 for a dozen eggs," he explains, highlighting the strain on low-income families in the area. Customers like Crismerly Osorio Anderson, who is seeking employment, prefer purchasing smaller quantities to save money.

"It is cheaper this way," she says. Shquanma Lyttleton, another customer, agrees, noting that buying eggs in smaller numbers fits her budget better. Rodriguez also points out that eggs are just one of many products that report rising prices. The other products include plantains and other staples, making it harder for locals to afford even the daily essentials. (With AFP Inputs)