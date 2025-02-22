New Hope In The Search For Missing In Colombia Conflict After Recent Discovery Of 4 Bodies

Medellín, Colombia: The recent discovery of four bodies in La Escombrera, a mountainous area of Medellín, marks a significant turning point in the long-running search for victims of Colombia's armed conflict, which has affected 9.8 million people over two decades.

Forensic anthropologist Juan David Arias expressed hope, saying, "I keep coming back, hoping to find more graves. This has opened an important door. The small light that glowed with the possibility of finding them is now shining brighter."

Maria Auxilio Arenas, a member of the collective Women Walking for Truth, described La Escombrera as a place of impunity but noted the significance of the discovery, "It was a joy to see that we silenced those who said there was nothing here. We proved ourselves right to so many people."

Luz Elena Galeano, another member of the collective, emphasised that the truth was finally emerging, "The land began to speak and that was very important to us."

Gustavo Salazar Arbelaez, magistrate of Colombia's Special Peace Tribunal, confirmed the identification of two victims, one of whom disappeared in 2002, reportedly at the hands of paramilitary groups.