Nepali Gorkha Community In Odisha Celebrates Dussehra As Per Their Traditions

Jharsuguda: The Bhubaneswari Durga Temple within the premises of the 2nd Battalion of the Odisha State Armed Police in Jharsuguda came alive on Vijayadashami, with members of the Nepalese Gorkha community participating in the celebrations. The community members took part in the festivities in accordance with the traditions followed in Nepal.

''All traditions are the same. But even then certain rituals and traditions are slightly different. All members of the Gorkha battalion are from Nepal, and they want to keep their traditions alive. We have kept the traditions alive, and everyone feels happy about it. To keep our traditions alive I am performing the puja accordingly and hope to continue doing so in the future," said Pradeep Dakal, a devotee. 

Staying true to their tradition, seeds of five different crops were sown during Navratri, and the sprouted seeds were offered to devotees on Dussehra as a symbol of blessing and prosperity.

Sasmita Chethri, Another devotee said, "All the officers and people from outside also come here from Jharsuguda and Sundergarh. During our Dusshera, as you can see, this is Jamara and Tika, which we take home. We add a little bit of rice and curd, mix it, and then the eldest members of the household give it to us as an offering, and offer blessings." 

The community also performs Durga Puja at the temple which is themed on the famous Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu.

