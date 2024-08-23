Nepal Teen Eyes Record For Climbing World's Highest Mountains

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

thumbnail
Nepal Teen Eyes Record For Climbing World's Highest Mountains (AFP)

Kathmandu (Nepal): Eighteen-year-old Nima Rinji Sherpa is on the verge of an incredible achievement. After climbing 13 of the world's highest peaks, he's just one summit away from becoming the youngest person to conquer all 14 mountains that rise above 8,000 metres.

Speaking to the media, Sherpa said, "This is a huge accomplishment for the Sherpa community, for me, and for everyone. Before this, it was hard to imagine a teenager climbing all 14 peaks." He added, "Over these two years, I've learned so much about nature, the human body, how people think, meeting new people, and everything I have learnt from mountains."

