WATCH: Naxal Terror Funding in Chhattisgarh; Mohla Manpur Police Arrested 5 Maoist Associates

Rajnandgaon : IG Rajnandgaon Range Deepak Kumar Jha disclosed information about Naxalite terror funding in Chhattisgarh. Jha said, "Some time ago, action was taken against Naxal associate Sarju Tekam under the Explosives Act and Public Security Act. Based on information, a raid was conducted at his house and a lot of explosive materials and objectionable documents were found. The investigation was going on in this case in which many more revelations were made."

Naxal terror funding exposed: Deepak Kumar Jha said, "Sarju Tekam was working for the urban network of Naxalites. He was spreading the ideology of Naxalites by travelling to different places. In March, Sarju Tekam went to Delhi with one of his companions. From where is the funding for all their work coming? When we investigated this, we found out that Vivek Singh, currently a resident of Raipur and originally from Mohla Manpur, had booked the tickets online. Vivek Singh used to talk to Sarju Tekam regularly. Sarju Tekam sent him money through someone and Vivek Singh booked tickets for Sarju Tekam and his other companions."

Recovery Target: IG Kumar Jha further said "More information was received about Vivek Singh, it was found that he has a bank account in the State Bank of Mauritius Mumbai branch. Who are the other Naxal associates? Sonaram Farsa, Vijay Durri, Ramlal Karma, and Rajendra Kadti, all four are residents of the Bijapur district. Vivek Singh Manpur is currently a resident of Raipur who has been arrested. All of them used to threaten tendu leaf contractors and extort money from them. In the year 2022, the target was to recover Rs 1 crore. In just 8 months, Naxal associates had collected 60 lakh rupees. Rajendra Kadti's elder brother is also a Naxal commander in Bhairamgarh. They used to deliver cash, ration and medicines by extorting from contractors. They used to help with the urban network. He put money in Vivek Singh's account at the behest of Sarju Tekam. After this, Vivek got the tickets booked."