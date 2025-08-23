NASA Reveals Mars Habitat Ahead Of Year-Long 'Mission'

NASA has unveiled the second Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA) habitat, designed for a series of analogue missions simulating year-long stays on the surface of Mars. The second mission is scheduled to begin in late 2025. Each mission consists of four crew members living in the CHAPEA habitat, an isolated 1,700 square foot, 3D-printed structure. During the mission, the crew will conduct simulated spacewalks and provide data on various factors, including physical and behavioural health and performance.

Suzanne Bell, NASA behaviour health expert and CHAPEA co-investigator, spoke about the technologies they are using on Friday. "So here in CHAPEA, this habitat was 3D printed. This is one of the technologies we're exploring for how we might build a habitat someday on Mars. 3D printing technology could be an important technology. The reason is that we would be able to use resources within Mars, such as the Mars regolith, and then make a building out of it," she said.

Dana Gardner, NASA Exercise Physiologist, spoke about how astronauts stay fit in space. "Of course, here on Earth we have gravity, and so on Mars we're going to have partial gravity. So, exercise is really key still to do that on Mars for the sake that we want to ensure mission success. We know that there's going to be, you know, a lot more EVAs. We want to make sure that cognitive health is good, and we know that exercise helps with all of those things."