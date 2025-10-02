Mysuru Dasara 2025 'Jamboo Savari' Live: Thousands Gather To Watch 'Abhimanyu' Carry Idol Of Goddess Chamundeshwari

The famous Mysuru Dasara 'Jamboo Savari', a spectacular Vijayadashami procession, is underway in the city of palaces. Celebrated as ‘Nada Habba’ (state festival), the Dasara or ‘Sharana Navaratri’ festivities this year have been a grand affair, showcasing Karnataka’s rich culture and traditions in royal pomp and glory.

Today's procession marks the grand finale of the 11-day iconic Mysuru Dasara celebrations. Thousands of people are expected to witness the ‘Jamboo Savari’—a march of a dozen caparisoned elephants led by ‘Abhimanyu’, carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru, on a 750-kg golden howdah or 'Ambari'.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and dignitaries, including scion of erstwhile Mysuru royals, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, will flag off the procession by showering flowers on the idol during the auspicious 'Kumbha Lagna' between 4.42 pm and 5.06 pm.

Twenty-one cannon shots will mark the arrival of Abhimanyu, flanked by ‘Kumki’ elephants, and dignitaries will offer flowers from a specially set-up dais. The Dasara procession on Vijayadashami symbolises the victory of good over evil. Historically, the king rode in the howdah, accompanied by his brother and nephew, with Sri Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar being the last royal king of Mysuru to do so. Today, the tradition continues with the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari carried in the 750-kg howdah — a wooden core covered with 80 kg of gold.

Police have made elaborate security and crowd management arrangements for the event, officials said. At the palace, keeping tradition alive, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, dressed in regal attire, will lead the ‘Vijaya Yatra’ from Amba Vilas Palace to the Bhuvaneshwari Devi temple within the premises, where he will perform a special pooja to the ‘Shami’ tree.

During the ten days of Dasara, the palace, major streets, circles, and buildings of Mysuru were adorned with lights and this celebration of lights is called 'Deepalankaara'. Cultural programmes were held at various venues, alongside events such as the food mela, flower show, farmers’ Dasara, women’s Dasara, Yuva Dasara, children’s Dasara, and poetry recitals.

The Navaratri celebrations at the palace included daily rituals, with Wadiyar conducting the ‘Khasagi Durbar’ (private durbar) seated on the golden throne amid chanting of Vedic hymns.

Dasara, celebrated by the Vijayanagar rulers, was inherited by the Wadiyars of Mysuru. Initiated in Mysuru by Raja Wadiyar I in 1610, it became a private affair after the abolition of the privy purse in 1971. The tradition continued as a low-key event until the state government revived grand Dasara celebrations in 1975 when D Devaraj Urs was the chief minister.