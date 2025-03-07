Jaipur: A Muslim Family Of Manihars Is Busy Crafting 'Gulal Gota' For Holi

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 7, 2025, 12:37 PM IST

Jaipur: A Muslim family in Jaipur specialises in crafting Gulal Gota, a lightweight, decorative ball made of lac and filled with vibrant dry color. This unique craft, passed down through generations, was first initiated by the family’s ancestors many years ago.

As Holi approaches on March 14, the seventh generation of the Manihar family is busy meeting the demand for Gulal Gota. Zameer Ahmed, a Gulal Gota artisan, shared insights into the family’s rich tradition. “Our ancestors started the tradition of making Gulal Gota when the kings used to celebrate Holi. They wanted something unique that could connect with the people, which is why we began crafting these colorful balls.”

The Manihar family, renowned artisans of lac products, lives on a street named after their craft. Mohammad Nauman, another Gulal Gota maker, explained, “Sawai Jai Singh, the founder of Jaipur, was an art enthusiast. He established colonies and streets based on the trades people practiced. For example, those who made packets were given a colony for packet-making.”

He added, “The people who made lac bangles were called Manihars, and this street is named after us. It’s been here for 297 years, ever since Jaipur was founded. Lac bangles and Gulal Gota have been crafted here ever since.”

Gulal Gota, traditionally made in Jaipur, has a nationwide market, with artisans sending their products across several states of India ahead of Holi celebrations. Sahiba Bakhityar, Zameer Ahmed's daughter, elaborated on the process of crafting Gulal Gota.

