Mumbai NGO Launches AI-Enabled Pendants To Keep Track Of Vaccination Schedule Of Cattle

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 4 minutes ago

Mumbai: The Ridlan AI Foundation, a Mumbai-based NGO, has launched the "Gau Raksha Kawach," an innovative AI-powered QR pendant designed for cows. This pendant not only stores a cow's complete medical history but also sends SMS alerts to caretakers about upcoming vaccinations and deworming schedules.

In addition to managing health records, the pendant includes a reflective collar to protect cows from road accidents, enhancing their safety. Akshay Ridlan, Founder of the Ridlan AI Foundation, highlighted the need for this initiative. 

"Over the past two years, more than 20 lakh cows have been affected by the lumpy virus, and approximately two lakh have died," Ridlan said.

"Timely vaccination and deworming are crucial to prevent such tragedies. These tags will store vital information and send alerts to caretakers, ensuring timely action. Additionally, reflective collars will help reduce road accidents involving cows," he added. 

The pendant was launched by BJP leader Poonam Mahajan, who urged cow shelters to adopt this technology. She said, "This QR code will act as a safety locket for every cow, whether stray or sheltered." 

Mahajan added, "It maintains detailed information like deworming schedules and required medicines. The system will send SMS alerts to caretakers. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, we are advancing Gau Raksha (cow protection). Launching this initiative on Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji's birth anniversary makes it even more meaningful." 

The pendant is a great example of using AI tech to ensure the safety of animals. The pendants are currently being offered free of charge.

