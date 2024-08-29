This Morocco Circus School Gives Youth A 'Second Chance'

By AFP

Published : 23 hours ago

thumbnail
In Morocco, A Circus School Gives Youth A 'Second Chance' (AFP)

In Salé, Morocco, the Shems'y school offers young people training in circus arts to promote their social integration. Students find the school a great place to spend their time as compared to being on the streets. The female students are ecstatic to be a part of the school and say it allows them to see themselves positively.  

Besides being an institution, the school is also an association set up to help street children and give them a second chance. It has grown tremendously and welcomes young people from all walks of life.

Since September 2009, the National Circus School Shems’y has been a place of artistic and educational residencies for international circus companies. It also welcomes young professional Moroccan companies there who need to develop new creations and repeat them. The training generally lasts 3 years and its duration can be individualized, up to 4.5 years for those whose background would justify it.

TAGGED:

SALE CIRCUS SCHOOLMOROCCO CIRCUS SCHOOL

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Tribal Woman in Telangana Miraculously Escapes From Getting Crushed Under Train

Tribal Woman in Telangana Miraculously Escapes From Getting Crushed Under Train

1 Min Read

Aug 27, 2024

Celebrated British Warship In 45 Million GBP Battle Against Deathwatch Beetle

Celebrated British Warship In 45 Million GBP Battle Against Deathwatch Beetle

4 Min Read

Aug 26, 2024

Houston and the Texas Medical Center are home to a large number of physicians who have received their medical training in India.

Indian Doctors In US Protest Against Rape and Murder Of Kolkata Medic

1 Min Read

Aug 26, 2024

People present at the beach were seen taking photographs of the beautiful piece of art.

Janmashtami 2024: Padma Shri Awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Stunning Sand Art of Krishna

2 Min Read

Aug 26, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.