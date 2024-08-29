This Morocco Circus School Gives Youth A 'Second Chance'

In Salé, Morocco, the Shems'y school offers young people training in circus arts to promote their social integration. Students find the school a great place to spend their time as compared to being on the streets. The female students are ecstatic to be a part of the school and say it allows them to see themselves positively.

Besides being an institution, the school is also an association set up to help street children and give them a second chance. It has grown tremendously and welcomes young people from all walks of life.

Since September 2009, the National Circus School Shems’y has been a place of artistic and educational residencies for international circus companies. It also welcomes young professional Moroccan companies there who need to develop new creations and repeat them. The training generally lasts 3 years and its duration can be individualized, up to 4.5 years for those whose background would justify it.