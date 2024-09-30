thumbnail

Published : 2 hours ago

More Than 20 Passengers Injured As Bus Overturns In Karnataka's Mandya

Mandya: A Karnataka State RTC bus collided with a container lorry and overturned in Karnataka's Mandya on Monday morning. The incident took place on the service road of Bengaluru - Mysore National Highway in Mandya outskirts, opposite San Joe Hospital. More than 20 passengers were injured in the incident.

A bus plying between Kunigal-Hebbaru-Tumakuru met with an accident. Most of the passengers were injured as the bus overturned after hitting the container. The injured have been shifted to private hospitals in Mandya for treatment.

Mandya Rural Police Station informed that a case has been registered in the incident and assured further action. The scene of the accident was captured on CCTV camera. The video shows the bus coming from Kunigal while taking a turn to the service road near San Joe Hospital, collided with the container standing on the side of the road from the rear side and overturned. Due to overturning, the passengers were unable to get out of the doors and got out of the windows. Later, the police arrived at the spot and cleared the area.

