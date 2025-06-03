Uttar Pradesh: Moradabad Police Lines Transformed To Inspire New Recruits

Moradabad: In a striking visual tribute to courage and duty, the Police Lines in Moradabad have been transformed into canvases of courage, portraying vivid images of soldiers in full combat gear, rifles poised for action, to powerful scenes of firefighters battling fierce blazes and police officers bravely confronting crime. This artistic initiative by the Moradabad Police aims to instil pride, discipline, and a spirit of service among incoming recruits.

Depictions range from military operations to emergency response, with special attention to Operation Sindoor, each painting serving as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices and coordination required in uniformed services.

"3D art has also been used in artworks that are related to training, depicting different departments, forces, and scenarios. To help recruits understand teamwork and develop the right mindset," said Satpal Antil, Senior Superintendent of Police, Moradabad.

Uttar Pradesh is gearing up to welcome 60,000 new constables, including 1,000 in Moradabad. These walls stand not just as decoration, but as daily inspiration for those who are soon to serve on the frontlines.

